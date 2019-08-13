|
|
Tim Kuehler
Seymour - Tim Kuehler, 54 of Seymour, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Wichita Falls.
Mass will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Bose Jujuvarapu and Deacon Jim Novak officiating. Burial will be in the SPJST Cemetery under the direction of Archer Funeral Home.
Tim was born June 6, 1965 in Knox City to Larry and Maxine Henson Kuehler. He was a graduate of Munday High School and received and Associates degree from Vernon Regional Junior College in Vernon. Tim married Shellye Myers on April 15, 1989 in Seymour. He worked as a mechanic for Ralph's Auto in Munday and Double C Service Center in Seymour. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Maxine Kuehler and a brother, Jerry Kuehler.
He is survived by his wife, Shellye Kuehler of Seymour; a son, Zach Kuehler of Seymour; a daughter, Morgan Kuehler of Seymour; 4 sisters, Sherry Hons of Seymour, Pat Kuehler and Corrine Richter both of Burkburnett and KK Ritchie of Wichita Falls; and a brother, Mark Kuehler of Benjamin.
Wake service will be at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 13, 2019