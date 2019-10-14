Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Timothy Crosslin

Timothy Crosslin Obituary
Timothy Crosslin

Wichita Falls - Timothy D. Crosslin passed away on 10/12/2019. He was born on 11/27/1960 in Wichita Falls to his parents Donnell and Joyce Crosslin.

Tim attended Crockett Elementary, Zundy Junior High and graduated from Wichita Falls High, the Class of 79. He also attended MSU and Vernon College.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donnell Crosslin and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. B.M. Pickard of Archer City, Texas, and Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Crosslin of Weatherford, Texas.

Survivors are: mother Joyce Crosslin and his "cat family," Bow-Tye, Magnetic and Patches, along with numerous aunts and cousins.

Memorial service is scheduled on Sunday, October 20th, at Lamar Baptist Church, at 2:00 PM.

Memorials, if so desired, may be made to PETS of Wichita Falls or .
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2019
