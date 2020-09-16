Timothy Jon Estrada
Wichita Falls - Timothy Jon Estrada, 42, of Wichita Falls passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
The rosary and vigil will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Iowa Park with Rev. Khoi Tran, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Tim was born on October 26, 1977 in Fort Worth, Texas. He graduated from Iowa Park High School, where he participated in baseball and track. Later, Tim attended four years at Midwestern State University. He worked at Sealed Air, and later became a caregiver to his mom and dad. Tim will be missed by many.
Tim is survived by his parents Jimmy and Eloisa Estrada; several aunts and uncles; and his puppies, Oso and Ian.
