Timothy McCoy
Wichita Falls - Timothy McCoy of Wichita Falls passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 surrounded by family & friends leaving this system of things behind.
"Tim" will be forever remembered as a great husband, brother, father, grandfather and uncle by his loving wife of 61 years, Marthenia (Booth) McCoy; sister Beulah Batemon; his daughter Sharon (Mark) Washington; grandchildren: Demetria McCoy (Larry Gaines), Crystal (Marty) Williams, Kendra McCoy, Sequoia Austin and Stephanie (Michael) Harris; great- grandchildren: Tai'Yonna, Larry, Demani, Dashawn, Lijah, Jailyn, Emaurion, Darranae, Darren Jr. Daleahya, Kobe, Khalil, Ondra and Andrew; as well as a host of dear nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Archie and Ophelia McCoy; Ramize Batemon; as well as two sons, James McCoy and Victor Rice.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Owens & Brumley Chapel 1317 9th Street, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301, with Brother Herman Randy Jackson Jr. officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News on July 11, 2019