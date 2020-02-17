|
|
Tina Ramos
Wichita Falls - Tina Ramos, born on November 2, 1945 went to be with our Heavenly Father on February 16, 2020.
Throughout her life, Tina provided support and love to all who knew her. Her supportive nature extended beyond her home, with her heart and arms open to all who came to her. Many who had the pleasure of knowing her referred to her as a second mom. During her 52 years of marriage to Dan Ramos Sr., 51 ½ of those years brought many friends and relatives living in her home looking for peace, safety, and support. She was happily involved with the various activities of her children and much of her gratification came from crafting beautiful gifts for family and friends. Tina enjoyed karaoke and even won 2nd place in a Senior Citizen Idol contest. She was a member, secretary and treasurer of the Church of Good News. Tina will be missed by many family and friends that loved her.
She is survived by her husband, Dan Ramos; son, Danny Ramos; twin daughters, Rachel Van De Mark and son-in-law, Daniel; Ruthie Guajardo and son-in- law, Nestor; 9 grandchildren; and 17 great grand-children.
Tina was preceded in death by her mother, Soledad Perez Ramos; her daughter, Marcy Ramos; and numerous siblings.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 19 between 6 and 8 pm at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Home with Brother Rick Medeiros, officiating. Interment will follow at Petrolia Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020