Titus Cook
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Bentley Cemetery
S Bentley Cemetery RD
Atoka, OK
Titus Leo Cook, born on May 28, 1932, in Antlers, Oklahoma, to Ora Ann Robinson and Irving Vedo Cook, passed away at age 86, on March 26, 2019, in McKinney, Texas. He was a Master Mechanic in the auto industry until his retirement in 1998, and the business owner of Cook's Easy Shade until his retirement in 2012. A member of Masonic Lodge of Wichita Falls Titus loved fishing and traveling in his motor home, sharing 68 years with the Love of His Life Nola Prater Cook. Titus is survived by son Larry Cook of Lane OK, daughter Teresa and Mark Allen of Galveston. TX, Edith Settlemire his sister, 5 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents brothers Iva Doyle WT, Tommy Ray and Edward, 1 sister Idella Bell Cook and 1 grandchild Tiffany Fay Scherer. Friends and family are welcome to attend the Memorial Service on Tuesday May 28, at 11:00 am at Bentley Cemetery S Bentley Cemetery Rd Atoka, Oklahoma 74525
Published in The Times Record News on May 26, 2019
