Toby Green



Randlett, OK - A Memorial Graveside Service will be held at the Fairview Cemetery, Randlett, OK on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Rick Beard officiating. Wearing a mask and the practice of social distancing is respectfully requested. Viewing on Saturday, December 5th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, Walters, OK.



Toby Joe Green was born June 4, 1943 at Randlett, OK and departed this life in Wichita Falls, TX on December 1, 2020 at the age of 77 years, 4 months and 27 days.



Toby grew up southeast of Randlett on Rattlesnake Hill prior to the family moving to town. He graduated from Big Pasture High School in 1961. He married Jane Ellen Yarbro on June 15, 1962 and they made their home in Randlett. Toby farmed for 40 years and then went to work at Big Pasture Schools in 1997. He enjoyed interacting with the students and especially loved driving the kids to basketball games on the bus.



Toby enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as, tinkering with old hot rods. He loved his grandkids and attending their ballgames and activities.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane, in 2017; his daughter, Teri Jane Hodges in 2008; 2 grandbabies, Brenna Noel Green and Caden Bray Green; his parents; a brother, Jackie Green; and 3 sisters, Imogene Thompson, Willadean Williams and Winnie Mae Barlow.



Survivors include 2 sons and daughters-in-law, Toby Joe "Joey" Green, Jr. and Angie, Randall Keith "Rowd" Green and Denna all of Randlett, OK; a bonus daughter, Donna Wehrman of Illinois; 5 grandchildren, Tanner Hodges of Wichita Falls, Keaton Green of Randlett, Hannah Green-Rimmer of Dallas, TX, Jayni Green of Randlett, and Brody Green of Randlett; a bonus grandson, Brandon Elrod of St. Louis, MO; 4 great grandchildren, Ella, Easton and Emerson Hodges, and Callum Rimmer; other relatives and a host of Friends.









