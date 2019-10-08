|
Tom Rangel Sr.
Wichita Falls - After a lengthy illness, Tom Rangel, Sr., 80, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 surrounded by his family.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at 11am on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends and family at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 6-8pm.
Tom was born on December 21, 1938 in Wichita Falls to Simon and Amanda Rangel, the second of 5 children. He married the love of his life, Gloria Gonzales, on May 30, 1959 in Wichita Falls where they raised their family.
Tom loved cheering for and armchair coaching his Dallas Cowboys but loved his family more. Time with his family, especially with Gloria, brought Tom the most joy. He also loved time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Until his health began to decline, he and Gloria supported and attended all the many family activities. He also took pride in his home, especially his yard, making it an always welcoming place for so many friends and family.
Tom served in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1962. A longtime, faithful member of First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls, Tom and Gloria were active in the Fellowship Sunday School class for forty years and both Tom served in various ministries over the years. He was a loving and faithful husband, father, grandpa and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Benardo (Benny) Rangel.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gloria Gonzales Rangel of Wichita Falls, Son Tom Rangel, Jr and his wife Norma of Saginaw, Texas, and daughters Stacy Rangel Bassett, her husband Brad of Rockwall, Texas and Rebecca Rangel Sporl and husband Benjamin of Southlake, Texas. He is also survived by grandchildren Johnny Cantu, Jr., his wife Veronica, Lauren Rangel Ward, her husband Josh, Ryan Rangel, Brennen Bassett, his wife Macy, Parker Bassett, Carson Bassett, Michael Sporl, and Katherine Sporl, and great grandchildren Johnny Cantu III, Sara Cantu, Joseph Cantu and Avery Bassett. Additionally, he is survived by his siblings, Irene Rangel Diaz of Houston, Simon Rangel, Jr. of Rio Vista, Texas, and Anita Rangel Hargis of Houston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Tom to either First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls or Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 8, 2019