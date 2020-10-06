1/1
Tomas Castro
Tomas Castro

Wichita Falls - Tomas Trinidad Castro, 89, of Wichita Falls passed away Monday, October 5, 2020.

The viewing will be held during normal business hours. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Christian Wake will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home with Deacon Anastasio Perez officiating.

Tomas was born on March 30, 1931 in Poth, Texas to the late Francisco and Maria (Trinidad) Castro. He married Frances Gonzales on January 22, 1955 in Grandfield, Oklahoma, and the couple were married for 65 years. Tomas was not only a hardworking man, he was an honorable man and example to follow. He was a great husband, brother, father and grandfather. He loved nature and history. He could go on for hours talking about history and educating all his grandkids about his personal experiences of growing up. He was never too tired to help family and friends. He was every grandchild's punctual chauffeur to either drop off at school or pick up. He had a heart of gold and never said no to anyone in need, family or not.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Tomas Castro Jr.; and six brothers.

Tomas is survived by wife Frances; daughters Irene Contreras and husband Luis, Josie Castro, Dora DeHoyos, Olga Castro, and Sandra Bailey and husband George; sons Nato Castro and Mike Castro and wife Sandy; 18 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and 20 Great-great grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
