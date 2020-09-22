Tommie Edward GriffinWichita Falls - Tommie Edward Griffin was born on Oct 2, 1939 in Kennard, Texas, to parents of John Henry and Ceola Griffin. He departed this earth on September 19, 2020, in Wichita Falls, Texas.Services will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Pastor R. Castle and under the direction of Wells Funeral Home. Viewing will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Wells Chapel, 811 Woods Street.He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and later proudly served our country in the United States Air Force for eight years. Following services, He worked at Trailways Bus Station, and Howmet Refurbishment. He was a community volunteer as a coach with the Boys and Girls Club Football program.He is preceded in death by his father, John Henry Griffin and mother, Ceola Masters Griffin; brothers, John and Walter Griffin, and sister, LaRhonda Hands.He is survived by his significant other, Angelina Navarro; son Kenneth Griffin; daughter, Mellissa Van Dyke and husband, Greg; son, Robert Navarro and wife, Nichole, and son, Paul Navarro and his significant other, Kristie Sanders; three grandsons, David Jr., Robert Jr., and Paul Jr; four granddaughters, Angel, Ashleigh, Jordan, and Liana; one great grandson, Amari; sisters, Barbara and Cathy Griffin; aunt, Vera Masters; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.