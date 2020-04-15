Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Wichita Falls - Thomas Curtis "Tommy" Brewer, 64, of Wichita Falls, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Tommy was born on November 25, 1955 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Don Ray Brewer and Jimmie Lee Berry Brewer. He grew up in Megargal, Texas where he attended school, and developed a love for rodeoing alongside his dad, his uncle Leroy, and cousin and "running buddy", Bobby. He had a passion for rodeoing and bull riding, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Tommy had a life-long career in the oil field. He was a hard worker, and he loved his family dearly.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Don Brewer; his mom, Jimmie Lee Dunlap; and his brother, Cody Bill Brewer.

He is survived by his son, Dustin Ray Brewer; his daughters, Kamy Holloway and husband Len, and Amy Brewer and Casey Eager all of Wichita Falls; his sister, Cherry Brewer and Dee Harnsberger; six grandchildren, Ethan, Ashton, Addy, Koyt, Caysen, and Judd; great-grandson, Bransen; his nephews, RJ and Justin; great-nephew and niece, Kross and Taelynn; his friend and mother of his children, LaDonna Lucus; and a host of cousins, family and friends who loved him and will miss him.

A Celebration of Life to honor Tommy will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
