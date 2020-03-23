Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy D. Owens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tommy D. Owens Obituary
Tommy D. Owens

Wichita Falls - Tommy D. Owens, 77, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home.

Funeral Services are private. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Tommy was born on November 26, 1942 in Woodward, Oklahoma to Alfred A. and Alma Elizabeth Lancaster Owens. He was a custodian for Cunningham School for 46 years and was a member of Heritage Assembly of God Church. He enjoyed going to the Red Door, walking through the library, and loved his football, especially the Cowboys and the Sooners. He played softball on his church's team. Tommy had a soft heart and loved everyone. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother: Wayne Owens; and a sister: Mary Asbury.

Survivors his children: David Owens and wife Carrie of Iowa Park and Brenda Delgado of Wichita Falls; sister: Barbara Camden of San Antonio; brother: Gaylon Owens of Texarkana, Texas; 7 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -