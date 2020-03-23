|
Tommy D. Owens
Wichita Falls - Tommy D. Owens, 77, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home.
Funeral Services are private. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Tommy was born on November 26, 1942 in Woodward, Oklahoma to Alfred A. and Alma Elizabeth Lancaster Owens. He was a custodian for Cunningham School for 46 years and was a member of Heritage Assembly of God Church. He enjoyed going to the Red Door, walking through the library, and loved his football, especially the Cowboys and the Sooners. He played softball on his church's team. Tommy had a soft heart and loved everyone. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother: Wayne Owens; and a sister: Mary Asbury.
Survivors his children: David Owens and wife Carrie of Iowa Park and Brenda Delgado of Wichita Falls; sister: Barbara Camden of San Antonio; brother: Gaylon Owens of Texarkana, Texas; 7 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020