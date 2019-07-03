|
Tommy Dale Reid
Burkburnett - Tommy Dale Reid, 67, of Burkburnett went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, June 29, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Burkburnett Church of Christ. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
Tommy was born on May 3, 1952 in Wichita Falls to Harvey and Ida Mae (Davis) Reid. He attended school, and lived in Wichita Falls until joining the United States Army in 1972. While serving in the Army, Tommy met his wife to be, Marion Rohleder in Germany. They were wed, and soon moved to Burkburnett, where he lived until his death. Marion and Tommy would have been married 35 years on July 27 of this year.
After retiring from the Army, Tommy worked for a short while at PPG, and attended Vernon Regional College, where he received four degrees in Computer Science. Tommy worked for Comanche Red River Casino in Devol as a machine technician, until retiring in January of this year. While working at the casino, he was affectionately given the name "Tom Cat" by his fellow employees.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Janie, Sandra, and Betty.
He is survived by wife, Marion of Burkburnett; son, Kenny of Burkburnett; three grandchildren; brothers, Harvey Leon Reid of Lawton, Oklahoma and Michael Paul Reid.
Published in The Times Record News on July 3, 2019