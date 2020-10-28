Tommy Darden "Tom" Shanks
Wichita Falls - Tommy Darden "Tom" Shanks, 74, passed from this life to his eternal home with God our Father on October 27, 2020.
Tom was born June 6, 1946, in Stanton, Texas, to John and Mae Shanks. Growing up in Stanton, he helped on the family cotton farm and worked in his parents' store, The Stanton Hatchery. After graduating from Stanton High School, Tom went on to earn his Bachelors from Abilene Christian University (then ACC). While in college he met the love of his life, Linda, at the Town Crier where they both worked. After college, he served with the US Army during the Vietnam War. Following his years of service, Tom earned his CPA, CMA, and CIA working in corporate accounting and banking.
Tom will be remembered for the multiple passions he enjoyed in life. He was a lover of theology and reading his Bible. He served Edgemere Church of Christ as a deacon for many years and then then served as an elder. He cherished the 15 years serving as a teacher with the Allred Prison Ministry stating it was humbling and life changing. Tom loved gardening, biking and traveling, with a special love for American national parks. He lived to enjoy and experience the beauty of God's world.
Tom is survived by Linda, his wife of 51 years; his son, Micah and fiancé, Jamie Douglas of Denver, CO; his daughter, Shay; and grandchildren Aria, Joshua, and Kobe of Sundown, TX; and brothers Terry (Linda) of Stanton, TX and Buddy (Aly) of Clyde, TX.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, October 31 at 10:30 at Edgemere Church of Christ. Funeral Services will follow at 11:30.
Memorials may be sent to Edgemere Church Prison Ministry, 4729 Neta Lane, Wichita Falls, Texas 76302 or Hospice Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, 76310. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com