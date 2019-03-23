|
|
Tommy Gene Fulton
Wichita Falls, TX
Tommy Gene Fulton, age 88, of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at his residence.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra with his son, Chris Moore, Minister of Highland Church of Christ in Abilene, officiating. Interment will follow in Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
The family suggests memorials to Beyond Faith Hospice, 1702 Kell Blvd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76301.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 23, 2019