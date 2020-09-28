Tommy McBroom
Wichita Falls - Tommy Wayne McBroom was born on March 25, 1950, in Electra, Texas, to Jack McBroom and Rilla Bates McBroom. He left this earth on September 23, 2020, passing peacefully in his sleep at home. Tommy graduated from Midland High and then joined the United States Marine Corp where he proudly served from 1969 to 1972. During his service he earned two Good Conduct Medals, Rifle Sharpshooter Badge, Pistol Sharpshooter Badge, National Defense Service Medal and a Meritorious Unit Citation. After leaving the Marines, Tommy began his career with Texas Pipeline Company where he worked for 27 years, and made lifelong friends. Tommy married the love of his life, Cathy Corlett McBroom on May 19, 1974. They lived in Midland for a short time and then settled in Wichita Falls. After retiring from Texas Pipeline, Tommy owned and operated Falls Home Inspections for over 10 years. Tommy's grandchildren and great grandchildren were his world. He loved to take them on camping trips, fishing trips and anywhere they wanted to go. They loved sitting in Papy's lap. His best friend was his brother Mike, who he talked to everyday. Anyone that knew Tommy knew exactly where he stood on any subject matter. He was everything you expected a Texan to be: a Dallas Cowboy fan, an avid huntsman and fisherman, a die-hard Republican and a staunch believer in the right to bear arms. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Rilla McBroom and a sister, Rita McBroom Roan, all of Midland. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cathy Corlett McBroom, two daughters, Shelley Welch and husband Dale, and Connie Kent and husband Clark, all of Wichita Falls, two grandchildren Lindsey Russell and Dylan Standridge, both of Wichita Falls, two great grandchildren Khloe Russell Gonzales and Hudson Standridge, both of Wichita Falls, a brother Michael McBroom and wife Gina of Midlothian, Texas, a sister, Lou Ann Potter and husband Keith, of Mill Creek, Utah, several nieces, nephews and one great niece. For those that desire to make donations in lieu of flowers, the family requests them to be made to the Boys and Girls Club. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
A Memorial Service is scheduled on Wednesday, September 30 at 2:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel.