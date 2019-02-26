|
|
Tony Scott Bowden
Electra
Tony Scott Bowden, age 69, a lifelong resident of Electra, Texas passed away Friday evening, February 22, 2019 at the Electra Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Electra with Rev. Joe Ainsworth and Rev. Ryan Vanderland, Pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating. A visitation will be held from 6 pm until 7 pm at the funeral home on Monday, February 25, 2019. Interment will follow in Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
Tony was born October 30, 1949 in Electra, Texas to Milton Adolphus Bowden and Ethel Bethelene Siegler Bowden. He attended Electra High School until his senior year when he became employed by the Burnett Ranches at the Iowa Park location.
He and Candy Williams were married April 26, 1968 in Acuna, Mexico. Once they started their family, he retired from his ranching career and became employed in the oilfield. In 1988 he went to work at Certainteed until his retirement in 2008. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Electra and he greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife Candy of the home; four children, Robin Rodgers and her husband Kevin of Lake Kickapoo, Texas, Janie Gray and her husband Victor of Mineral Wells, Texas, Scott Bowden of Lake Kickapoo, and Bob Bowden of Era, Texas; two sisters, Beverly Gill of Gatesville, Texas, and Gaytha Isham of Stephenville, Texas; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Butler, Greg Gilbert, Joy Barrett, Scotty Bowden, Laci Lopez, Tylor Bowden, Rodney Bowden, and Bailee Bowden; ten great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Those serving as pallbearers will be Greg Gilbert, Scotty Bowden, Tylor Bowden, Rodney Bowden, Jason Marsh, and Gary Whatley.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 26, 2019