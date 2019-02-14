|
|
Trace G. Fisher
Randlett, OK
Funeral Services at Big Pasture High School Gymnasium, Randlett, OK on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Mike Priddy Officiating, remarks by Rick Beard with interment in the Fairview Cemetery, Randlett. Visitation at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, OK on Friday evening from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial Donations can be made to the Big Pasture Education Foundation, P.O. Box 32, Randlett, OK 73562
Trace Garrett Fisher was born to Roger Wayne and Kayla Ann (Rice) Fisher on June 17, 1997 at Wichita Falls, TX and departed this life on February 9, 2019 at Randlett, OK.
Trace grew up at Randlett where he was Big Pasture Class of 2015 Valedictorian. While in high school he was active in all sports and lived for basketball and baseball. He served as an officer in FFA each year, finishing as Vice-President and earning the State FFA Degree. He was also on the academic team and made the National Honor Society. He attended Oklahoma State University majoring in Animal Science with minors in Business and Economics. Trace would have graduated in 2019.
Trace was handy with all aspects of the family farming and ranching operation. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping hogs, riding horses, going to the lake and riding Sea-Doos. He loved spending time with his friends and his dog Ruger. Trace always had to be the loudest in a group and the center of attention.
He was preceded in death by both of his grandfathers, Carrol Fisher and William Max Rice.
Trace is survived by his parents, Roger and Kayla Fisher of Randlett; his brother, Ty Fisher of Randlett; his paternal grandmother, Elaine Fisher of Burkburnett; his maternal grandmother, Shirlene Rice of Nocona, TX and her special friend Kenneth Rhyne of Bowie, TX; his uncle, Bo Rice of Nocona; his aunt, Carla Gebhart and cousin, Taylor Gebhart both of Randlett; his aunt and uncle, Becky and Corky Trammell of Burkburnett, TX; other relatives and many many friends.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 14, 2019