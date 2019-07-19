|
TravisWade Jones, Sr.
Seymour - Travis Wade Jones, Sr., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Wichita Falls. Graveside services, officiated by Ken Holsberry, minister of the Tenth and Broad Church of Christ, will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, July 20th at the Riverview Cemetery in Seymour, Texas, under the direction of Seymour Memorial Funeral Home.
Travis was born to Wylie Zack and Violet Belle (Styles) Jones in Baylor County, Texas, on October 8, 1935. He graduated from Seymour High School in 1955. Travis was a salesman most of his life, winning many awards for his accomplishments in sales. After retirement, he moved back to his hometown of Seymour and spent most of his days caring for the family farm.
Travis was preceded in death by his parents, Wylie and Violet Jones, brothers W.T. Jones and James Jones, sister Lois Hair, and grandson Bobby Byrne.
He is survived by daughter Debbie Byrne and husband, Bob, daughter Donna Green, son Travis Jones,Jr. and wife, Bee, and son Larry Jones, all of Wichita Falls; by stepson Patrick Pina of New Orleans, La. and stepdaughter, Leslee Pruitt of Graham, Texas. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and by two brothers, three sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Travis will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family sends a special thank you to Hospice of Wichita Falls for the excellent care, love and support provided in our daddy's final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, Texas, 76310, or any humane society of your choice.
Published in The Times Record News on July 19, 2019