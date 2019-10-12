Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Tray'vean Meliek Jones

Tray'vean Meliek Jones Obituary
Tray'vean Meliek Jones

Wichita Falls - Tray'vean Meliek Jones, 1 years old, received his angel wings Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church with Rev. Preston King, officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Tray'vean was born on November 18, 2017 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Kentray Jones and Raven Breedlove. He attended Martin Luther King Day Care where he loved playing with his friends. He also loved play fighting with his brothers and sisters, dancing and singing baby bum songs, and riding his toy cars. Tray'vean knew what he wanted, and usually got it! His smile could light up the room, and he brought so much joy to his mommy and daddy's life. His favorite place to be was right under his daddy….he was his entire world.

He is survived by his mommy and daddy, Raven Marian Breedlove and Kentry Maurice Jones; his brothers and sisters, Zaniyah Robinson, Trayden Jones, Aniyah Jones, and Kentray Jones, Jr.; his grandparents, Autumn Bell, and Cheryl Jones; his great-grandparents, Thelma Russ, Vivian Martin, and Jerry Martin; his aunts, La'Shauntra Jones, Champaigne Houges, Shareka Jones, Kieyona Jones, and Joy Lawrence; his uncles, Travis McDade, Jasjuan Smith, Ivory Mackey, and Caleb Litteken; and numerous cousins and family that loved him dearly.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019
