Wichita Falls - Tressie Todd Gragg, 98 of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17th at Crestview Memorial Park with Rev. Paul Goodrich officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. The family requests that attendees adhere to COVID precautions.
A daughter of the late Jewell (Netherlain) and Chester Todd, Tressie was born on September 1, 1922, in Thrift, Texas, now a ghost town in Wichita County. At a very young age, her mother died, then she witnessed her father's murder at Lake Diversion at age 5. She was raised by her aunts and uncles. Tressie graduated from Fairview High School near Burkburnett. She met the love of her life, Robert Gragg, in Burkburnett in 1941 and they were married on January 17, 1943. They celebrated 77 years together.
Tressie was a stay-at home mom until all her children were out of grade school. She then began to work with her husband at Gragg Motor Company and later at Arnie Golf with her son Gary. She served as office manager for both businesses. Someone had to run things while everyone else was out playing golf. She loved all sports being a fan of the NY Yankees back in the 50's. Tressie loved to watch the Cowboys and Texas Rangers play, not so much the referees and umpires. She was an awesome cook and no one went hungry in her house. She was the best mom and grandmother.
Tressie was an avid reader and a long-time member of First United Methodist Church.
Along with her parents, Tressie was preceded in death by her husband Robert; and her brothers, Chester Todd Jr. and Gene Todd.
She is survived by her children Dr. Royce Gragg and wife Beverly of San Antonio, Gary Gragg and wife Sissy of Possum Kingdom Lake, Dr. Karen Gragg and husband Larry Gillispie of Vernon; grandchildren Roger Gragg and wife Dinah of San Antonio, Wendy Gragg of Waco, and Christina Gragg of Wichita Falls; great-grandchildren Rowan Gragg and Harper Gragg of San Antonio; numerous nieces and nephews. Very special thanks go to the caregivers at Texhoma Christian Care Center and Hospice for the kind attention and efficient care they gave our Mom.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
, Texhoma Christian Care Center or Hospice of Wichita Falls.
