Troy A. Powell
Monroe, Georgia - Troy A. Powell passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Monroe, Georgia, at the age of 90. He was born to the late Wid and Arizona Powell, Feb. 8th 1929. He was one out of 10 children born into a family centered on Christ and God's word.
Troy loved the outdoors working in the fields, farming, ranching, gardening and hunting. He had a quiet, calm nature and was always thinking and learning how to master his next project. He was a very successful businessman with many accomplishments, such as opening and operating the Beverly Meat Shop in Wichita Falls, Texas, in the mid 1960's and 70's. Moving to Iowa Park, he pursued his love of farming and ranching, raising championship bloodline Charolais cattle. He later became a realtor and moved to Benjamin, Texas, where he raised cattle and Boar goats. He later returned to his original home place in Iowa Park and continued raising Boar goats until he moved to Monroe, Georgia.
He was a man with passion and dreams and was successful in achieving those dreams. His greatest accomplishment was the love he had for family and the compassion to help others. We loved to listen while he would tell stories of growing up in a family of twelve. He has a beautiful bass voice and enjoyed singing hymns. A favorite of his was "Have a Little Talk with Jesus."
He is survived by his wife, Gayle Powell of Monroe, Georgia; a sister, Janie and husband, Marshall McCoulskey; a brother, Clarence and wife, Letha Powell. Other survivors are four daughters, Judy Hamilton, Becky and husband Mike Sells; Jan'l and husband, Jeff Adair; and Cheri and husband, James Kent; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. We miss him, his knowledge and his presence, although we have peace and comfort knowing that he is in the presence of his savior.
Per Troy's wishes, the family will hold a private memorial in his honor. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 22, 2019