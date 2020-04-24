|
|
Troy James Pennartz
On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Troy Pennartz, loving son, brother, and uncle, passed away peacefully at the age of 58. Troy was born the first twin on May 25, 1961 in Olney, Texas to Mildred (Berend) and Henry Pennartz. Troy worked on the oil rig until the age of 27. In 1988, he was in a life changing auto accident and became a paraplegic. By the grace of God, Troy continued living his days independently to the fullest. In May 1994, he received a BBA degree in Management from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
Troy had a passion for cattle and the outdoors. He also enjoyed puzzles, playing card games and dominoes with his family, and loved to watch Survivor. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and more recently a Texas Rangers fan. He was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, storytelling, and unbreakable bond with his twin brother, Roy.
Troy was preceded in death by his father, Henry, and his brothers, Clyde and Bruce. He is survived by his mother, Mildred; brothers, David, Allen, Ralph, Joseph, and Roy; his sisters, Thelma, Pearl, Anna Marie, Teresa, and Neysa; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Troy donated his body to the willed body program at UT Southwestern Medical Center. A celebration of life service is to be determined at a later date. The family suggests considering a donation to Hospice of Wichita Falls in memoriam.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020