Truman Davis
Lakeside City - Services will be held at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm with visitation to be held on Friday, July 26 at 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Burial will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Truman was born on August 28, 1928 in Heber Springs, Arkansas to Brannon and Nancy (Stark) Davis and passed away peacefully at home on July 23, 2019 in the presence of his loving wife, Anna Lee. Truman served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was wounded and immediately captured and served as a prisoner of war for 32 months until the liberation. He was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received during battle. He was honorably discharged and then eventually met the love of his life. He and Anna Lee were married December 2, 1955 in Oklahoma and soon moved to Wichita Falls in 1959. He was employed by the City of Wichita Falls as Chief Plumbing Inspector and served in that capacity for 29 years. Truman served his community in many organizations such as, Boy Scouts of America as Scout Master for Troop 201 and was also a member of the Order of the Arrow. He coached little league football with the Boys Club and little league baseball with the YMCA. He was a lifetime member of the Sunrise Optimist Club, serving on many committees. He was involved in ex POW organizations and participated in POW reunions as well as his battalion reunions. After he retired, he and Anna Lee enjoyed traveling the country and joked about leaving Wichita Falls without a definite destination in mind. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Leon Davis and George (Barney) Davis, and great grandson Mason Davis. He is survived by his wife of 63 years; sons; Stephen Davis and wife Sherry of New Braunfels, James Davis and wife Shari of Lakeside City, and David Davis of Wichita Falls; and by his brother Lovell Davis and sisters Geneva Jauch, Loreda Ellis all of Arkansas. Also his grandchildren; Stephen C. Davis, Stacie Rogers, Erin Davis, and Katie Davis; and great grandchildren Emerson Davis, Kendall Davis, Luke Davis, Adelyn Rogers, and Rhett Rogers. Donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls. Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
