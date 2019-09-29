|
Ty Van Truong
Wichita Falls - Ty Van Truong, 62, of Wichita Falls passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019.
Blessing of the Casket will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 with a prayer service and visitation between 6 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Funeral Home with Abbot Thich Tri Hoang, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Ty was born on July 15, 1957 to the late Chi and Dieu (Tran) Truong in Vietnam. As a refugee, he arrived in Wichita Falls in 1980. While attending his brother's wedding, he met Lan Anh Ha and the couple married in 1984. Ty worked for Saint Gobian Vetrotex America/CertainTeed from 1985 -2008 and PPG (Vitro) 2008-2019 as an Electrician/ Instrumentation. He was a member of Temple Van Phuoc. He was a very loveable man, always helping others and enjoyed making people around him laugh. Ty loved his family and he was especially proud of his two daughters. He will be missed by family and many friends.
Ty is survived by his wife, Lan Anh Ha; two daughters, Dr. Thu Ha Truong and Kim Truong (B.Sc.); and two sons-in-laws, Dr. Jerome Quintero and Matthew Jordan Martire (B.Sc.).
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 29, 2019