Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE 680462231
(402) 339-3232
Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE 680462231
Funeral service
Monday, May 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE 680462231
Tyler Michael Ramsey


1991 - 2020
Tyler Michael Ramsey Obituary
Tyler Michael Ramsey

June 27, 1991 - May 10, 2020

Preceded in death by Grandfathers: Robert Ramsey & Harry Alexander, Jr.

Survived by Wife: Courtney Ramsey. Daughter: Braelynn Rose Ramsey. Son: Carter Michael Ramsey.

Parents: Michael & Rhonda Ramsey. Brother & Sister in Law: Troy & Krystal Ramsey. Sister: Melissa Ramsey. Grandmothers: Sandra Alexander & Carolyn Ramsey. Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews other Relatives and a large Air Force Family Visitation at Mortuary Monday May 18 from 9:00 - 11:00am immediately followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Ramsey Children's Educational Fund.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St. Papillion NE 402-339-3232
Published in The Times Record News from May 14 to May 15, 2020
