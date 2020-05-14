|
Tyler Michael Ramsey
June 27, 1991 - May 10, 2020
Preceded in death by Grandfathers: Robert Ramsey & Harry Alexander, Jr.
Survived by Wife: Courtney Ramsey. Daughter: Braelynn Rose Ramsey. Son: Carter Michael Ramsey.
Parents: Michael & Rhonda Ramsey. Brother & Sister in Law: Troy & Krystal Ramsey. Sister: Melissa Ramsey. Grandmothers: Sandra Alexander & Carolyn Ramsey. Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews other Relatives and a large Air Force Family Visitation at Mortuary Monday May 18 from 9:00 - 11:00am immediately followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Ramsey Children's Educational Fund.
Published in The Times Record News from May 14 to May 15, 2020