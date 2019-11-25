|
|
Tyler Neal
Henrietta - John Tyler Neal, 13, of Henrietta, Texas passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Henrietta ISD, High School Gymnasium with Mr. Joe William officiating and Mr. Sam Powers, assisting. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Tyler was born on October 4, 2006 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was an honor roll student at Henrietta Jr. High School where he was a member of the Football and Basketball team. Tyler was also active in Cross Country and UIL.
Survivors include his parents, Shandra and Randall Terrell of Henrietta; sisters, Jaecie Neal, Tatum Neal, and Presley Guy; grandparents, Jim and Kathy Neal, Carla Ranspot, and Janice and Scooter Moore; great grandmother, Yvonne "Mimi" Adams; aunts and uncles, John Neal, Eudon and Missy Neal, Denice Faulkenberry, Vicky Kinser; cousins, Carter, Vanessa and Kynlee Neal, Darion Neal, Audrey and Jacob Faulkenberry; numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation will be Monday evening at Davis Funeral Home from 6:00 pm -7:30 pm.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019