Valerie Cook Higgins
Valerie Cook Higgins

Burkburnett - Valerie Cook Higgins, 81, of Burkburnett, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Houston Methodist Hospital in The Woodlands, Texas.

The family will receive friends between 4 and 7 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. Sean Leick officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

Valerie was born in Iowa Park on August 20, 1938 to Roy Dail Cook and Geraldine Moss Cook. She was a graduate of the BHS class of 1956. She remained in Burkburnett where she raised her four children and enjoyed her retirement years after retiring as a bookkeeper from Preston Dairy in 1983. Her passions were family, QVC, and the professional tennis and golf circuits.

Valerie was preceded in death by her parents, Dail and Geraldine Cook; brother, Roy Earl Cook; nephew, Gary Cook; and husband, Wilburn. She is survived by her son, Monty Keown and wife Dr. Holly Keown of Forney; son, Kenneth Keown and wife Mary of Navasota; daughter, Dr. Cynthia Lusignolo and husband Dave of Porter; daughter, Marilyn Ropp and husband Tom of Liberty; sister-in-law, Louella Cook of Dallas; thirteen grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
