|
|
Dr. V. C. Saied
Wichita Falls, Texas - Victor Camal Saied, 88, of Wichita Falls passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Wichita Falls. V.C. lived life to the fullest with many passions and successes. Most of his remarkable life revolved around medicine, music and devotion to his family. He will be dearly missed.
V.C. was born in Wellington, Texas, on July 2, 1931, to Mack Saied, Sr. and Freeda Saied. He was a 1951 honor graduate with a B.A. degree from The University of Texas at Austin, where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.
He attended medical school at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and served his rotating internship at Philadelphia General Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before joining the U.S. Air Force as a Captain, stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls. He did a one-year general surgery residency and then an anesthesiology residency at Baylor University College of Medicine-affiliated hospitals in Houston.
V.C. returned to Wichita Falls in 1961 to practice anesthesia, where he served on the staffs of Bethania Hospital, Wichita General Hospital and Kell West Regional Hospital over the years and had many leadership roles in the medical community. He was on the steering and planning committee, as well as on the board of directors at Kell West Regional Medical Center. He administered anesthesia there from 1998 until his retirement in 2012.
He and his partner, James R. McKinney, established the Wichita General Hospital School of Anesthesia for Nurses. They provided anesthesia in partnership with Dr. Valentin Garcia for over 500 surgical procedures to correct cleft lips and cleft palates in Mexico with Proyecto Huasteco, a charitable foundation in Fort Worth.
Music was a huge part of V.C.'s life. He played the cornet in his high school band, The University of Texas Longhorn Band and in a jazz combo in medical school. In 1965, he co-founded a Dixieland band called the Mad Medics and later the Pacemaker's Dance Band.
The greatest partnership in V.C.'s life began during medical school when he met the love of his life, Norma Jeanne Larsen. They married in 1954 and had four children: Victor Jr., Andrew, Richard and Jeanne Ann. He had a wonderful sense of humor, loved practical jokes, and had an easy laugh and a generous spirit. He made many sacrifices during his life for his family and patients to make the world a better place. He was a longtime member of Fain Presbyterian Church. His was a life well-lived.
V.C. is survived by Norma, his wife of 65 years; his children Victor Camal Jr, Andrew Brian and his wife Amy; Richard Larsen and his wife Deanna; and Jeanne Ann and her husband Jon Fleming; grandchildren Victoria and husband Dennis Sukholutsky; Jeffrey, Elizabeth and husband Chris Curlin; Margaret, William, Hugh, Carrie, Martha, Jonny, Larsen, Samantha and husband Grant Phillips; great-grandchildren Miles, Amelia, Sadie, Lauren, Gray and Chloe; brother-in-law Walter Larsen and his wife Joyce; sister-in-law Barbara Saied; niece Nancy Dakil; as well as many other nieces and nephews. He had many other relatives and dear friends who were like family. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Blanche Farris, Gladys Taylor, Jennie Massad; brothers Victor Ernest, Mack Jr. and Fred; and beloved nephew Camal Dakil.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2nd, at Floral Heights United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 1st, at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home, located at 2812 Midwestern Parkway. Burial for Dr. Saied will be in Crested Butte, Colorado.
Memorials may be sent to the Mad Medics Scholarship Fund for Instrumental Music students at Midwestern State University or the .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019