Velia Fernandez
Richmond - Velia Fernandez was born on May 8, 1934 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Albert Moreno and Elizabeth Ortiz Moreno. Velia lived in Wichita Falls, Texas for most of her life before recently moving to Richmond. She loved all sports but especially loved football and baseball. Whenever possible, she enjoyed playing bingo and taking trips to the casinos. Above all else, she treasured the time spent with her children and grandchildren.
Velia Fernandez passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in Katy, at the age of 85.
She is survived by her children, Mark Fernandez, Patsy Carcano, and John Fernandez; grandchildren, Mark Garrett Fernandez, Matthew Fernandez, Dalton Fernandez, Analicia Carcano, Christopher Carcano, Savannah Fernandez, and Cody Fernandez; and great grandchildren, Jackson Carcano and Noah Carcano.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 11, 2020 at First Mexican Baptist Church, 601 Farris Street, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301.
