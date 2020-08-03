Velma Lou Greer
Electra - Velma Lou Greer, age 97, of Electra, Texas peacefully passed-away on Friday, July 31, with a good friend and caregiver by her side as she was reunited in heaven with her husband and daughters.
Velma Lou was born April 27, 1923 in Electra, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Morgan Oliver Callender and the late Beulah Pearl Townsend Callender and wife of the late H.C. "Bud" Greer to whom she was married for 63 years before his passing on August 18, 2004.
Velma Lou was raised in Electra, Texas and graduated in 1941 from Electra High School. Before Bud served in WWII, they were married on December 16, 1941. After marriage they purchased Velma's grandmother's home where she was born and raised. They had two beautiful daughters, the late Pearl Marie and the late Janice Kay. Their daughters brought Bud and Velma much joy and pride while raising them in Electra where music, God, love and chores were in abundance. Velma Lou enjoyed cooking, baking, cleaning, caring for others, sewing, needle point, home organization, bookkeeping, attending church and serving her Lord. Velma Lou's family lovingly referred to her as "Mams". She was given that name by her grandson, Daron. He thought her name must be "Mams" because she would often correct him to say, "yes Mam" or "no Mam" when answering her questions. She was a very patient teacher of the importance of God, family, friends, work and home organization. She would often ask her granddaughter, "Are you still working?" to instill her other famous lesson, idle hands are the devil's workshop. Velma decided to begin working at Cloth World in Wichita Falls, Texas to keep her mind and hands busy after her many years of homemaking and raising her family. She worked at Cloth World for 20 years and said it gave her new joy in life to work hard every day serving others while being surrounded by crafting materials. She loved her Cloth World job and would lovingly tell her family, "ask your employer not about your salary, but about their benefits". Ninety seven years of teachable moments and Velma Lou used her time on earth to spread the good word, wisely and honestly.
The First Baptist Church in Electra was Velma's church home. She spent tireless hours working in the church and had a special place in her heart for the children's ministry. Velma taught Sunday school for many years in the children's department and served in whatever capacity she might be needed. She often detailed her wishes about her funeral service and asked that it not be about her, but about the Lord's salvation. Velma continued to faithfully support her church and the children's ministry until her death.
Preceding Velma in death were her husband Bud, daughters Marie Migura, Jan Ekrut, son in law Bob Ekrut and bonus kids Marsha Goodlett, Judy Lane and Gayle Swafford. Velma is survived by her son in law Carroll Migura, grandchildren Daron Swafford, wife Tina, and Shelley Reed, husband Lane, Great grandchildren Cassidy, Joey, Nash, Jozy and great-great granddaughter Brooklyn. Velma was blessed to have many bonus kids, grandkids and great grandkids that she loved and prayed for daily over her lifetime… Ginger Sullivan, Gayle Lane, Traci Cooke, Claudia Counts, The Marsh Family, Mischel Baldwin, Vicky Rodgers, Chrisandra, Joseph, Cate, Nate, Nikki Ponce, GDiddy, Red, Birdie, and so, so many more.
Velma Lou's family would like to give special thanks to Ginger Sullivan, her daughter Tammy, her sister Jan, Betty Marsh, the First Baptist Church family, Brother Joe Ainsworth, Chris and Joseph Donaghey, Niki Ponce, Mr. Clark, Senior Center of Electra, Mr. Ben Segler (aka "Dr. Ben") and the entire Electra Healthcare system that helped provide for our Mams with such warmth, care and dignity. Her wishes were to die in the home in which she was born and because of you she was able to do just that. Her family is forever grateful.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church in Electra, Texas at 406 West Garrison, Electra, Texas, 76360. Visitation and Viewing at 10:00 am, Service begins at 11:00 am with Brother Joe Ainsworth presiding. For those wishing to attend, please note that the church is asking visitors to wear a mask in the building when mobile and social distancing requested when seated. Masks can be removed once seated and service begins.
The family asks in lieu of flowers to please make a contribution in Velma Greer's name to First Baptist Church by online donations at http://fbcelectra.net/give
or mail to P.O. Box 466, Electra, TX 76360.