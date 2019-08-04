|
Velva Curry
Iowa Park - Velva E. Curry died Tuesday, July 30, at her home in Waxahachie. She was 96.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery.
She was born Nov. 25, 1922, in Sulphur, Okla., a child of the Great Depression and the youngest of four children. She became a follower of Jesus as a young girl, sharing the faith with her family after attending a brush arbor revival meeting. She valued the lessons she learned during hard times on the farm and treasured for a lifetime the sacrifices made for the family by her mother. Mrs. Curry spent her early years traversing the picturesque Oklahoma hills with her brothers, sister and beloved cousins. During World War II, she traveled to San Francisco and worked as a telegraph operator.
She earned her bachelor's degree in education from East Central University in Ada, Okla., in 1944 and her master's in education from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls in 1976.
She began her teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse in Alva, Okla., and also taught in Iowa Park, Texas, at Reagan and Barwise Junior Highs in Wichita Falls, and at Valley View and Electra. She finished her teaching career at Notre Dame Middle School in Wichita Falls.
She was a longtime resident of Iowa Park, moving to Waxahachie in May of this year to be nearer to family. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park for many years before recently joining Central Presbyterian Church in Waxahachie, where her son, the Rev. Matt Curry, is pastor. She enjoyed being part of the Andrews Sunday school class. She was an avid reader of the Bible, Sunday school teacher and taught Bible classes at the nursing home in Iowa Park for 10 years. She was a proud Democrat and welcomed a lively debate with family, friends or strangers on religion or political issues.
Mrs. Curry valued her independence and loved traveling. She enjoyed bus tour sightseeing trips across the United States with her sister and took a Hawaiian cruise with her daughter. She traveled the world while in her 80s and made two trips to Israel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Les Curry, on July 22, 1988; and by her brothers, Acie and Grady Fox, and her sister, Mary Stephens.
Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca Roades, and son-in-law, Richard, of Bryan; a son, the Rev. Matt Curry, and daughter-in-law Kerry of Waxahachie; six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be made to Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park or Central Presbyterian Church of Waxahachie. Please share condolences at www.duttonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 4, 2019