Vera Ruth Hill Ward Dorsett
Wichita Falls - Vera Ruth Hill Ward Dorsett passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Vera was born in Charlie, Texas on July 11, 1943 to the late Willie Louise Hill and Clifford Raymond Hill. She was a resident of the Wichita Falls area most of her life. She was a graduate of East Texas State University with a degree in Education with majors in English and French. Vera taught for 38 years in the Texas School System and retired in 2008 from the Burkburnett ISD as the Head of the High School English Department. She was known by the name Vera Ward while teaching her latter years in the Burkburnett ISD. Vera loved teaching Advance Placement Students. During her teaching years she taught in Corsicana, Iowa Park and Burkburnett.
During her lifetime Vera visited all 50 of the United States including Alaska and Hawaii except Maine. She frequently traveled to the Caribbean, Canada and Mexico. Most of her life travel was with her husband Tom.
She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas "Tom" Dorsett; her sons, Hart Jeanis of Texarkana, AR and Cliff Jeanis of Tampa, FL; her cousin, Alice Hill Staley of Wichita Falls; her uncle, Marvin Ellis and wife Joella of Copper Canyon; as well as other cousins, family and friends.
Vera requested no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com