|
|
Verdell Baer
Wichita Falls - Verdell F. Baer, 89, of Wichita Falls passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Visitation will be Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Pastor Ernie Barr officiating.
Verdell was born on May 27, 1930 in Littlefield, Texas to the late Albert and Caroline (Piel) Schulz. She married Richard Baer on June 10, 1951, and the couple were married for 68 years. Verdell was active in all of her children's activities, serving on booster clubs and the PTA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Richard.
Verdell is survived by daughter Dell Baker-Rinehart and husband Jim; sons Lamar Baer and wife Jeanmarie, and Paul Baer and wife Margaret; 7 grandchildren, Brian and wife Libby, Allison and husband James, Clayton and wife Joanna, Parker, Claire, David, and Hannah; 4 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other family members.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from May 14 to May 15, 2020