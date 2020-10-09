Verna Cason
Wichita Falls - With sorrow and love, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Verna Cason, who went to join her husband James in the presence of the Lord on October 6, 2020. She left us peacefully after having a very full life at the age of 87. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Charles Frank and Hazel Graham; and her sister, Dorothy Oldham. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Joe Foard of Gallatin, Texas; her son and daughter-in-law, James and Beatrice Cason, of Flower Mound, Texas; her sister, Joyce Thomas, of Overton, Texas; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Verna lived her life with kindness and curiosity, kindness for her family, friends, or those she chanced to meet; curiosity to go to new places, have new experiences, and learn new things. She left home at the age of 17 to go to the big city of Fort Worth and make a life for herself. There, she found the love of her life, James. They were together for 49 wonderful years until his death in 1999. In addition to being the best wife and mother we could ask for; Verna spent many years as a church secretary. She spent many more as the office manager for James, helping him in his business as a Psychotherapist and Counselor. Very active in church, Verna was a long-time choir member and Sunday School teacher.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
