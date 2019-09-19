|
Verna Ruth O'Neal, 93, died on Sept. 15, 2019 in Nocona, TX at Cherry Street Village where she received excellent care for the last seven years.
Verna Ruth was born on Feb. 2, 1926 in Bonita, TX to Raymond & Winnie Combs Buck. She married her high school sweetheart, Lindell O'Neal on December 28, 1943. Verna enjoyed entertaining people, especially the annual Christmas and 4th of July parties and traveling with friends and family. She worked at the People's National Bank for many years and as an RN for Nocona General Hospital. She and her husband, Lindell, owned several businesses including Horizon Manor Nursing Home in Nocona and O'Neal Oil Co.
Verna Ruth is survived by her sons, Jerry O'Neal & wife Shirley of Nocona, TX & Gary O'Neal & wife Nita of Dallas, TX, sisters, Bettie Brinkerhoff of Roanoke, TX, Mary and Lynn Adams of Nocona, TX, Anna Hickman of Nocona, TX, brothers, Harold Buck of Burneyville, OK, Glen Buck of Wilson, OK and Don and Jean Buck of Wilson, OK, sister-in-law, Suzi Buck of Ardmore, OK, nine grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Billie Ray Buck & Linda Jane Williams, a brother Dale Buck, and two grandchildren, Marty O'Neal and Elan O'Neal.
The visitation will be held on Friday, September, 20, 2019 at 1 P.M. at the First United Methodist Church in Nocona followed immediately by the service at 2:00 P.M. officiated by Minister, Ron Wilson & son, Gary O'Neal. The interment will follow at Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 19, 2019