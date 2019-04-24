|
|
Vernon Beck
Wichita Falls - Charles Vernon Beck, 87, of Wichita Falls, was surrounded by his family as he went to be with His Lord Jesus on Thursday, April 18th, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, with Rev. Josh Powell officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 until 9:45 prior to the service. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Vernon was born on November 2, 1931, in Bernice, Louisiana, to the late Leo and Etta (Davidson) Beck. Vernon's family moved to Magnolia, Arkansas, when he was 12 years old. He graduated from Magnolia High School in 1950, where he has returned for class reunions for the past 20+ years. After graduating high school, an interest in radio engineering led him to Tyler Commercial College. He worked as a radio engineer for more than 50 years building and maintaining stations all over the state of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Arizona. He was also principal owner, station manager, and engineer of KBID-FM 92.9 - now KNIN-FM. He met Bobbie Lunceford while attending school in Tyler, Texas, and they were married on October 16, 1951, in Wichita Falls. They welcomed their first son, Charles Glenn Beck, in 1952. They welcomed a second son, Ted Beck, in 1953. Vernon and Bobbie joined Lamar Baptist Church of Wichita Falls in 1953 where Vernon served in many roles including Treasurer and RA Leader. Vernon was a hard worker who led by example. He had a passion for building things with his own hands and built the house he lived in for the last 48 years, brick by brick. Vernon loved taking pictures and was usually seen with a camera around his neck at all family gatherings. He had a soft spot for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a very generous and kind person who had the prettiest blue eyes and the biggest smile.
Vernon was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Bobbie Beck; one son, Ted Beck; his parents Leo and Etta Beck; one brother, Ray Beck; and one sister, Ruth "Tootsie" Young.
Vernon is survived by one son, Charles Glenn Beck and wife, Elaine of Wichita Falls; 2 grandsons: Jason Beck and wife Marisha of Coahoma; and Zachary Beck and wife Amanda of Archer City; 6 great-grandchildren: Peyton and Brooklyn Beck of Coahoma and Landri, Thomas, Bailey and Brady Beck of Archer City; one sister, Elaine Morris of Smyrna, TN; and one brother, Thomas "Pete" Beck of Athens, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations in Vernon's honor to Lamar Baptist Church of Wichita Falls, where Vernon was a member for 65 years.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 24, 2019