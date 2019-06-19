|
|
Vernon Ray Witt
Wichita Falls - Vernon Ray Witt born southwest of Walters, Oklahoma on May 29, 1936 had a happy childhood with his sister and brother- Connie and Larry. He started dating the love of his life, Cecil Henson Witt, as a teenager and they shared 63 years of marriage.
He was an active member of Christ United Presbyterian Church and served diligently with Habitat for Humanity, Interfaith Mission, and was a member at Faith Lodge in Wichita Falls, Texas as a 32nd degree Mason. Before retirement in 1994 he worked for Lone Star Gas Company for 40 years.
The joy of his life was his family: His two daughters Deborah and Mike Turner, Paula and John Mcgee. His four grandchildren Melia and Wes Pullig, Drue and Cody Hoelscher, Brittany Wilson, and Bryan and Amanda Wilson, and great grandchildren Mason, Coen, Morgan, Deyshawn, Keyton, and Karsin.
Brother, husband, father, friend- he lived a good life and left a legacy for us to continue on and that is to simply serve the Lord humbly and love each other fully.
He loved us from the start and we loved him till the end. We love you Vernon Witt. You'll always be our hero.
Viewing will be at Temple, Oklahoma under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, Wednesday June 19th at 9:00am, followed by graveside services at Temple Cemetery at 11:00am.
Memorial will be held at Christ United Presbyterian Church 1801 Loop 11 Wichita Falls, Texas on Thursday, June 20 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers send donations to Interfaith Outreach Services, 1101 11th Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
Published in The Times Record News on June 19, 2019