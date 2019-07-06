|
Vernon "Dude" Smith Jr.
Burkburnett - Vernon "Dude" Smith Jr., 91, of Burkburnett passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Central Baptist Church in Burkburnett with Pastors Andy Taylor and Eddie Klump officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
Dude was born on June 24, 1928 in Carrollton, Texas to the late Vernon D. and Jewel Faye (Tutt) Smith Sr. Dude married Frances Marion Smith on February 19, 1950. He was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church in Burkburnett, and had recently found a home at the Sale Barn Cowboy Church in Wichita Falls. Dude was a Gold Card member of the PRCA, and held card number 159. He was inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, and the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, as well as the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son Mark Crane Smith; and brother Bill Smith.
Dude is survived by son Vern Smith and wife La Dawn; granddaughter Sage Smith; sisters Geneva Hindman, Anita Hale, and Kay Thornton; and brother David Smith.
The family suggests that memorials be made in Dude's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on July 6, 2019