|
|
Vesta Jeane Johnston
Wichita Falls, TX
Vesta Jeane Johnston, 92, of Holliday, Texas passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019.
Graveside services will be on Thursday, February 14th, at 1:00 in Milo, Oklahoma, with Mike Johnston of Ratcliff City, Oklahoma officiating. Visitation will be at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 13th, from 5:00-7:00 PM.
Jeane was born July 16, 1926, in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Robert H. and Pearle Bentle White. She grew up in the Graham, Oklahoma area in northwestern Carter County before marrying Richard (Ike) Johnston on August 3rd, 1947 in Clemscott, Oklahoma. They resided in Milo, Oklahoma for several years and Jeane worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Ardmore, Oklahoma.
In 1964 they relocated to Holliday, Texas, where she was employed by Sears and later J. C. Penney.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, Karl R. White and Kermit T. White.
She is survived by her children Nikki Inman of Wichita Falls, Texas; son Rick Johnston and wife Vickie of Holliday, Texas; two sisters, Bobby Cunningham and husband O.K. of Ardmore, Oklahoma; and Connie McGlasson of Fresno, California; four grandchildren, Justin Inman and wife Angela of Richland Hills, Texas; Gina Inman of Wichita Falls, Texas; Heather Nobile and husband Steven of Nocona, Texas; Brandie Castagna and husband Keith of Holliday Texas; and five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 13, 2019