Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
Vicki Baker

Vicki Baker Obituary
Vicki Baker

Byers - Vicki Baker, 56, of Petrolia, Texas passed away on Saturday, November 29, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Byers, TX with Rev. Brandon Dunn, officiating. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Byers under the direction of Davis Funeral Home of Henrietta, TX.

Vicki was born on January 17, 1963 in Amarillo, TX to Richard and Patricia (Rapstine) Smith. She married Mark W. Baker on August 8, 1980 in Pleasant Valley near Amarillo, TX. She was a homemaker and a non-active member of the First Baptist Church of Byers, TX.

Vicki is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Susan Smith.

Survivors include her husband, Mark W. Baker of Petrolia, TX; two daughters, Amber Sue Reed and husband Eric of Byers, TX and Kari Lynne Shaw and husband Cody of Wichita Falls, TX; six grandchildren, Hayden, Rylan, Hestan, Ellis, Beckett and Deacon; two brothers, David Lee Smith of California and Roger Smith of Gilmer, TX; one sister, Joyce Briant of Gilmer, TX; two loving pups, Perele and Jed; one loving grand-dog, Tuna.

The family ask memorials be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, P.O. Box 4804, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 or the Clay County Animal Shelter, 503 Carroll St., Henrietta, TX 76365.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
