Vicki Spencer
Wichita Falls - Vicki Lynne Spencer, age 49, of Wichita Falls, passed on to be with the Lord and angels after a brief illness on May 22, 2019.
Born December 14, 1969, Vicki was a life-long resident of Wichita Falls. She attended Ben Milam and Kate Haynes Elementary Schools, Kirby Junior High, and graduated from Hirschi High School in 1989.
Considered "Hirschi's #1 Fan" for many years, Vicki could be found at many football, basketball, and volleyball games, band contests, and other school events. For over 30 years, she helped cheerleaders and the Athletic Booster Club with spirit items, Sports Banquet decorations, and numerous other special projects. During high school, Vicki was also manager of the Hirschi HiLites Drill Team. She was also an avid fan of the Husky Marching Band, MSU football, men's and women's basketball teams, band, and cheerleaders.
A friendly and loving soul, Vicki never met a stranger and made many friends including coworkers, neighbors, church family, and students.
Vicki also worked at the Helen Farabee Center for 26 years as a clerk. She was a member of Beverly Drive United Methodist Church.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, R.W. and Doris (Haynes) Spencer; her maternal grandparents, Willis Ronald (W.R.) and Ruby (St. Clair) Haynes; and paternal grandparents, Willie Ernest (W.E.) and Medwin (Hall) Spencer.
Vicki is survived by four sisters, Karen Cochran and husband Bill of Brownsburg, Indiana; Marilyn Bennett and husband Rodney of Olney; Cindy Loveless and husband Tim of Wichita Falls; and Linda Walck and husband Ronnie of Burkburnett. She is also survived by brother Larry Spencer and wife Debbie of Westfield, Massachusetts; uncle Bill Haynes and wife Pat of Titusville, FL; aunt Leta Reeves of Lubbock, TX. Other family members include cousins, nieces and nephews, and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.
Pallbearers will be members of the Hirschi High School football team. Honorary pallbearers include Roddy Atkins, Lauren Zotz, Jana Simpson, Kelly Wooldridge, Trecia Sylvester, Stephanie Kramer, Tonisha Hedge, and Sheryl Kingcade.
The family wishes to thank the following doctors, nurses and staff from United Regional Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of their "baby sister:" Dr. Reddy, Samantha, Brittany, Carly, Jackson, Shane, Michael, Lori, Francesca, Gabby, Jahiyra, Toni, Heather, Caleb, Efeesa, Kassi, Ashley and Ashli.
A celebration of Vicki's life will be held on Thursday, May 30, at 2:00 at Beverly Drive United Methodist Church. Visitation is scheduled on Wednesday, May 29, from 6-8 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Interment will be in Dalhart Memorial Park, Dalhart, Texas, on Saturday, June 1.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hirschi High School Band, Drill Team or Mascot Funds.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News from May 27 to May 28, 2019