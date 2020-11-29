1/1
Vicki VanPelt
Burkburnett - Vicki Ann VanPelt, 66, of Burkburnett passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home with Brother Gary Leonard officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery.

Vicki was born on July 30, 1954 in Addington, Oklahoma to the late Henry and Betty (Warren) Bush. Vicki loved arts and crafts. She especially enjoyed decorating cakes. Vicki also had a passion for animals. She will be remembered as having a big heart that was there for everyone.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Sonny; and great-granddaughter Paisley Ray.

Vick is survived by sons Jeff Cullop and wife Laverna of Arlington, and Jerry VanPelt of Burkburnett; daughter Angela Brammer of Burkburnett; grandchildren Jessie, Amber, Tyler, Haven, Hunter, and Conner; great-grandchildren Ryan and Abigale; sister Patti Means and husband Jerry of Cashion, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com





Published in Times Record News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
