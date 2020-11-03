Victoria Kathleen Corliss-Malone



Victoria Kathleen Corliss- Malone was born on March 29th, 1956 to Lila Jean & John J. Corliss, in New York, NY. After the loss of her own Mother at the age of 3, Vicki went to live with her very wise, very tenacious and VERY Irish Nana, Julia Corliss. The love and wisdom she received from her Nana is ultimately what laid the foundation for Vicki to become and always remain a strong willed, so very sarcastic and witty, relentlessly forgiving, extremely wise, beautiful and ever compassionate woman, who simply made the world a much better place for all who were blessed to call her Family, know her personally or even perhaps just spend 5 minutes in a store check out line next to her. Her charisma, humor, charm, smile and contagious laughter will never be forgotten and were ever present up to her final day.



Vicki Corliss- Malone was reunited in Heaven with her Family, on October 14th, 2020. She is preceded in death by her Nana, Julia Corliss; Parents, Lila and John Corliss; Step Mother, Sylvia Vincent- Corliss, Half Brother, David Hlasney and each of her 3 Brothers; Timmy, Steven and Jack Corliss. Also awaiting her were her Mother In Law, Colleen Malone; and her very special friend and often partner in crime, Father In Law, Bob Malone, Sr.



At age 9, Vicki returned to live with her Father and his new bride, in Spring Valley, NY. While attending school in Rockland County, Vicki was extremely well liked. She would often enjoy telling stories to her own children of the many mischievous pranks, shared among the neighborhood kids she grew up with, that she gladly participated in. As evident by her Facebook page, Messenger and texts, Vicki not only maintained countless friendships over the years; but also sustained so many through her words of advice, encouragement and ability to "just know" when someone could just use a friend, with no judgement what so ever. She was that friend for so many, near and far.



In early March of 1973, Vicki's life was forever changed while sitting in a Friendly's Ice Cream shop at the local mall. Across the way, she noticed and apparently caught the attention of a handsome, dark haired Brazilian young man; who after she had already dismissed the connection as a passing glance, came into Friendly's a few minutes later specifically to approach her, as her long brown hair and huge smile made the opportunity impossible to resist. Vicki and Tony DaSilva were married a short while and welcomed her first born Daughter, Lila Ann DaSilva, to the world on June 8th, 1976. The young family later relocated to Wichita Falls (SAFB), TX in late 1978 and ultimately maintained a lifelong friendship.



In August of 1981, Vicki walked on to a car lot in Wichita Falls, looking for a new vehicle. The single mother had no idea, Bob Malone Jr, the stunning California blonde trying to sell it to her, would eventually change her name, career and life forever. Vicki not only fell in love with Bob that summer, but with his two beautiful children as well; David James and Lisa Alice Malone. On June 3rd, 1986 the couple celebrated the birth of their Daughter, Molly Kathleen Malone, and married on August 4th of 1986.



Through most of the 80's into early 90's Vicki Corliss- Malone became well known in her local and surrounding communities as an exceedingly talented Car Saleswoman. As one of the first women even in the business at that time, she surpassed all others in the field simply by using her genuine personality, relatable nature and always treating each customer she came in contact with as a new opportunity to help brighten someone's day and possibly sell them a car in the process. While working at local dealerships, Ron Roberts Ford and Alpha Dodge; as well as Toyota of Dallas in Dallas, TX a short while, Vicki obtained most of the highest awards achievable month after month, year after year in Sales, won numerous trips and eventually moved up to and mastered the position of Finance & Insurance Mgr. at Alpha Dodge. Up to her retirement from the business in 1992, many families in her community were often return customers for her over the years, which remained the proudest accomplishment of her career.



Together she and Bob maintained the delicate balance of love, career and Family. Theirs was home which was always filled with compassion, patience and understanding, often welcoming the friends of their own children over the years who perhaps needed a minute from the world. If ever there has been an example of "true" love in every sense of the word, it is the love and friendship shared between Vicki and Bob for the last 39 years on Earth, that will live on eternally within the safest, most precious part of their souls, regardless of any amount distance or time between them.



Vicki is survived by her ever loving, endlessly devoted Husband and Best Friend, Bob Malone, Jr; Daughter, Lila Ann DaSilva; Daughter, Molly Kathleen Malone; Son, David Malone and Wife, Jaclyn; Daughter, Lisa Alice Dugan and Husband, Jason; Adopted Daughter, Jessica Chizmadia; Half Brother Tom Hlasney and Wife, Meryl; and Grandchildren Alyssa, Ronan and Braden Malone. Vicki is also survived by her very special Granddaughter, Keely Kathleen Malone, born July 19th, 2006 who she and Bob gladly and lovingly have raised as their own. As well as her youngest Granddaughter and namesake; Corliss (Cori) Elise Malone DaSilva, born July 31st, 2017, and numerous Cousins, Nieces and Nephews and beloved furbabies. A Memorial Service will be held honoring the life and love of Victoria Kathleen Corliss- Malone in Spring 2021. The Family has asked in lieu of flowers, remembrance donations please be made to the Wichita Falls Humane Society or Shriners Burn Hospital for Children in Galveston, TX. Lastly, the Family requests the same thing they know Vicki would ask of those wishing to honor her memory, and that is… To simply "please be kind to one another."









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store