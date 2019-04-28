|
|
Vikki Shea
Iowa Park - Vikki Darlene (Drew) Shea, 72, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Services will be held at 1 PM on Monday, April 29, 2019 in the pavilion at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas.
Vikki was born September 3, 1946 in Champaign, Illinois to Chester and Opal (Jean) Drew. She married the love of her life, Paul Michael Shea, on July 24, 1965 in Champaign. Vikki followed her husband through his military career and after his retirement, she worked for the Tom Burnett Library in Iowa Park for eight years. She loved genealogy, devoting much of her time to researching family history of those buried at local cemeteries. Vikki was a devoted mother to her two children.
Vikki is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gene Drew.
Surviving relatives include her husband of 53 years, Paul Shea of Iowa Park; two sons, Michael Shea and his wife, Michelle of Colorado Springs, Colorado and James Shea of Iowa Park; two grandchildren, Carl Michael and Victoria Ann.
Memorials are suggested to be made, in lieu of flowers, to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310. Please visit www.duttonfuneralhome.com to share your tributes with the family.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 28, 2019