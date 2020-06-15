Vinson "Vince" William Lowack, Jr



Archer City - Vinson "Vince" William Lowack, Jr., age 72, of Archer City passed away Sunday evening, June 14, 2020, in Hospice of Wichita Falls.



Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Faith Memorial Baptist Church with Avery Sprey, Pastor of Faith Memorial Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home.



Vinson was born May 7, 1948 in Archer City to the late Vinson William Lowack, Sr. and Dollie Rose Cheek Lowack.



Vinson married Linda Sue Schaefer on February 21, 1970 in Archer City, Texas. She preceded him in death on August 6, 2010.



Vince loved to work and devoted his entire career to the oil and gas industry. He held several jobs looking over oil leases early in his life before he began Lowack Construction Company which he operated for several years. In 1984, Vince was hired by Conoco Phillips where he worked for over thirty years until he retired in 2015.



Vince attended Faith Memorial Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing music, building and repairing countless items in his garage. He also enjoyed tending to his pecan orchard which he named "The Long Branch".



Vince was a former member and avid supporter of the Masonic Lodge in Archer City.



Survivors include one daughter, Julie Lowack and Scott Gilmore of Wichita Falls; one son, Tommy Lowack and wife, Mindy of Colleyville; two sisters, Ima Jean Owen and husband, Jerry of Archer City and Peggy Lowack of Archer City; two grandsons, Carter and Dillon Lowack of Colleyville; and his mother-in-law, Rose Schaefer of Archer City.



He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Dale Schaefer.



The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.









