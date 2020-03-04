|
|
Viola Morton
Wichita Falls - Viola May Morton passed peacefully from this life in her Wichita Falls home on February 24, 2020. She was 81 years old.
Viola was born in Petersburg, Virginia, on September 22, 1938, to Samuel Brown and Luevenia Barlow Brown. She married the love of her life, Charles Morton. Viola and Charles moved from Warner Robins AFB, GA to Wichita Falls in 1967 with their two sons, Corvin and Dwayne.
Viola was a woman of many, many talents. As a perfectionist, she was never idle, and always made time to enjoy the activities she loved and to share her gifts with others. She was a gardener, and took pride in tending her flowers and vegetables. She was an artist, and specialized in oils and chalk, and she even sold some of her work. She was an excellent tailor and made her own clothes, and was an amazing cook. She served on a community beautification committee in past years, and had a passion for reading, favoring mysteries.
Viola's family originated from the Oakley Plantation outside Henderson, North Carolina, with roots traced back to England.
Viola is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband Charles; stepsister Valerie Richardson; and sister-in-law Thelma Brown.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her sons, Corvin Morton and wife Barbara, and Dwayne Morton and wife Linda; brother Vernon Brown and wife Marvia, and stepsister Valencia Richardson; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service in celebration of Viola's life is scheduled on Saturday, March 7th, at 2:00 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020