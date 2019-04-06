|
|
Violet Livengood Haney
Wichita Falls - Violet Livengood Haney, 92, passed peacefully on April 3, 2019 after a short illness. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, April 8, 2019 in Lunn's Colonial Chapel with Minister Larry Suttle officiating. A Graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM in the Cottondale Cemetery in Cottondale, Texas under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held prior to the service on Monday from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM in Lunn's Colonial Chapel.
Violet was born in Cottondale, Texas, to Albert and Velma Livengood, October 27, 1926. She grew up in the area starting school in Springtown and finishing in Paradise. Determined and hard-working, Violet went to beauty school in Fort Worth so she could have a profession to support herself and her son. She had a life-long friend who persuaded her to move to Petrolia, as they needed a beauty shop. Violet's Beauty Shop was born. While in Petrolia, she met and married Junior Haney, in 1945.
Junior, who worked for J. S. Bridwell, got a job promotion, and the family moved to Wichita Falls. Determined to have her shop, Violet called movers and had her little shop moved into her backyard! Violet's was in business again. Many of her clients drove in to town for her services.
After 17 years, Junior started a drilling business and moved the family to Bowie. Violet left her shop in Wichita Falls, and helped Junior keep his business going and growing. While he was in the field, she would be on the radio taking directions and making calls.
While in Bowie, she was a member of the Amity Club, Extension Club. She was active in the Carter Lake Road Church of Christ. When Vickie was involved with band, she was always on one of the buses wherever they were going. All wanted her on their bus!!!
The year 1985 found Violet back in Wichita Falls, where she was active in Women's Club and several bridge clubs. She walked regularly with the mall walkers and danced 3-4 times a week, with her long-time friend, Jack Kerr.
Violet is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Velma Livengood; brother, Marvin; and sister, Leona; Junior Haney, father of her children; and a beloved grandson, Haney Cannon.
She is survived by her children, Lonnie Haney and wife Rena; Vickie H. Burdine and husband Richard; grandchildren, Celeste Keeney and husband Korby and Cecil Cannon; and great grandchildren, Cooper and Carson Keeney.
Memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Presbyterian Manor, 4600 Taft, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308 or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019