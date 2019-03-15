|
|
Dr. Virendrakumar D. Mehta
Wichita Falls, TX
Dr. Virendrakumar D. Mehta, 72, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on March 12, 2019, in his home.
The funeral service will be held at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home in Wichita Falls on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10:00 am. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Viren was born in Gujarat, India, on February 1, 1947. He graduated from MGM Medical College in India in 1972. He completed his Master of Surgery from KM School of PG Medicine/Research India in 1977 and Obstetrics/Gynecology residency at UMDNJ Cooper Hospital in 1982.
He was married to Dr. Mrudula Mehta on June 16, 1975; they were married for 43 years.
Dr. Mehta served the Wichita Falls community for 36 years as a beloved and respected Obstetrician/Gynecologist. He dedicated his life to caring for his patients and took immense joy in helping bring babies into the world.
His hobbies included traveling, Indian cinema/music, Dallas Cowboys football, as well as spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Mrudula; sons Dr. Chirag Mehta and Dr. Nilay Mehta; daughters-in-law, Dr. Sumita Mehta and Annika Mehta; grandchildren, Talin, Arjun, Aman, Rohan, Ishabella, and Devan. He is also survived by his brothers, Bharat, Prakash, Narendra, and Ashok.
He was preceded in death by his father Dwarkadas, mother Pushpa, sister Pratima, and brother-in-law Anantrai.
The family requests donations be made to Children's Miracle Network, a charity Dr. Mehta supported for many years. Donations may be made in Dr. Mehta's name at 1600 11th St., Wichita Falls, TX 76301 or online at donatenow.networkforgood.org/childrensmiraclenetwork.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 15, 2019