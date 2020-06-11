Virgie Davenport
Justin - Virgie Louise Davenport, 84, of Justin, Texas passed away June 8, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will begin at noon with Rev. Roger Deerinwater officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park.
Virgie was born on May 18, 1936 in Bowie to the late Perry and Osie (Hutto) Pittman. Virgie worked for many years at Levi Strauss in Wichita Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Thomas Davenport; and son Tommy Lynn.
Virgie is survived by sons Gene (Belinda), Ricky (Kathy), and Nathan; daughters Debra, Sherry, and O'Tika; fifteen grandchildren; thirty six great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and brother Herschel Pittman.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.